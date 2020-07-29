The Daily Acca: Three away wins in Serie A

Rossoneri to continue their progress

Bet 1: Back AC Milan 1/2 - KO 18:30 BST

AC Milan are finishing the season like a team who have the potential to be in the title mix next year.

They haven't lost since the league returned - winning seven and drawing three. Stefano Pioli's side still need to keep winning to secure their place in the Europa League, as Napoli are only one point behind in seventh.

Sampdoria are the hosts, but they have lost their last two - including a 1-2 home defeat to Genoa. They don't really have anything to play for, and I can't see them being able to live with Milan this evening.

Davide Nicola's side to confirm their safety

Bet 2: Back Genoa @ 21/10 - KO 18:30 BST

Genoa still need one more win to make it absolutely certain that they will be playing their football in the Italian top flight next term.

They are aware at Sassuolo today, with the hosts on a run of four without a win - losing their two latest outings.

The home team can't improve on their current position of eighth, and with the visitors having won two of their last three, an away win feels like the value in this one.

Torino to be conquered by Rome

Bet 3: Back Roma @ 4/7 - KO 20:45 BST

The selection are coming good in this last phase of the season, as they have taken 16 points from a possible 18 of late - racking up 17 goals in the process.

Tonight they travel to Turin to face a Torino side who have gone three without a win. The hosts are now safe from relegation, and it's hard to imagine them rousing themselves against Paulo Fonseca's men.

