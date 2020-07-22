The Daily Acca: Liverpool to sign off at Anfield with a win

QPR to roll over at the Hawthorns

Bet 1: Back WBA to win to nil 1/1 - KO 19:30 BST

West Brom were handed an unlikely reprieve when Brentford lost at Stoke, meaning that automatic promotion is now back in their own hands.

I don't expect the Baggies to make any mistake against QPR. Slaven Bilić's side are superior regardless of motivation - which they have plenty of, while the Londoners do not.

In fact, promotion for West Brom is financially beneficial for Rangers based on payments due on a player if the Baggies go up, and they would likely also much rather WBA are promoted, as opposed to London rivals Brentford or Fulham.

Nathan Jones' men to confirm their survival

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 17/20 - KO 19:30 BST

Luton have been excellent in recent weeks, battling hard to secure their Championship survival - and they are nearly there.

Assuming Wigan's 12pt deduction stands, they are currently two points clear of the relegation zone, and a third win in four outings would confirm their safety.

Opponents, Blackburn, are out of the Play-off race, and while they beat Reading on Saturday, away from home it's four defeats from their last five - three of which came post lockdown.

Value on the champions at Anfield

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 11/10 - KO 20:15 BST

The Reds haven't been at their best in recent games, but that is understandable. Tonight they lift the Premier League trophy though, and I expect that they will want to mark the occasion with a win.

It won't be easy against a Chelsea team who are chasing Champions League football, but they have a bit more breathing space following Leicester's defeat at Spurs - they can afford a defeat here if they beat Wolves at the Bridge on Sunday, and that's assuming the Foxes beat United.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won 17 of their 18 at Anfield so far this term, with the only dropped points being a draw with Burnley. Odds-against feels too big to refuse tonight.

