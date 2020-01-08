The Daily Acca: Leicester to build a first leg lead against Villa

Extra time to be required in Jeddah

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Valencia v Real Madrid @ 29/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Spanish Super Cup comes from Saudi Arabia this evening and it looks set to be quite a tight game.

Both teams come into the fixture on unbeaten runs - seven for Valencia and 14 for Real. The latter have only been beaten by one Spanish club this season, and that was a shock 1-0 loss at Mallorca, back in October.

We don't have to go back too far for the last meeting between this pair, as they faced off in Valencia in December, and the final score was 1-1. Valencia then followed that up with another draw at Valladolid, and Madrid have shared the spoils in three of their last four outings.

Depleted Villa to flop at the King Power

Bet 2: Back Leicester to win to nil @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Foxes put back to back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool behind them by winning at West Ham and Newcastle in the league, and against Wigan in the FA Cup on Saturday.

I expect Brendan Rodgers' men to have another cup win to nil here, as not only do they have a very good defensive record anyway, Villa's main striker, Wesley, is out for the season.

Jack Grealish should return to the team for the visitors after being rested for the Fulham match, but he can't do it all on his own, and at odd-against, I am happy to take the home win to nil.

Saint-Etienne to score at the Parc des Paris

Bet 3: Back PSG & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 20:05 GMT

PSG have won their last seven matches in a row, and while I fully expect them to make it eight in this Coupe de Ligue quarter-final tie, I quite fancy the visitors to grab a goal.

Saint-Etienne, are a top flight team that have netted in 11 of their last dozen matches on their travels. That includes Europa League fixtures, so it's not like they are just doing it against poor French sides.

In their last match in front of their own fans, the hosts conceded a goal in a 4-1 win against Amiens, and while they have kept plenty of clean sheets, they have a game against Monaco on Sunday that might mean they rest a couple of players tonight.

