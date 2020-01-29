The Daily Acca: Reds to dominate in the capital

Hammers to have no answer against Liverpool

Bet 1: Back Liverpool HT/FT @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Liverpool's relentless march towards the Premier League title continued at Molineux when they were last in action in the league, and while it was a close-run thing, they still managed to record their 22nd win of the season.

Things didn't go to plan in the FA Cup at the weekend, but that was a second string side, and I can't see Jurgen Klopp's men making the same mistake at West Ham.

In their last four away games, they have been ahead at half time - and of course, gone on to win. They are a team who are fast out of the traps, and West Ham are struggling at present.

David Moyes had made a decent start to life back in East London, but they have lost three of their last four - including a 1-0 defeat at home to West Brom in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Inter to keep their double hopes alive

Bet 2: Back Inter @11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is a Coppa Italia quarter-final tie, and while Fiorentina are on the upgrade, I can't see them being able to avoid defeat at Inter Milan.

The hosts were the early pace-setters in Serie A, and while they have been overhauled by Juventus at the top, they are still right in the title race. Only Barcelona and Juventus have beaten them here this term, and they are unbeaten in five against these opponents.

The visitors are five without defeat - three wins and two draws. Giuseppe Iachini has certainly hit the ground running as manager, but this is a real test, and it's not one that I think that they will be able to pass.

Marseille to miss out on another clean sheet

Bet 3: Back Marseille & BTTS @ 29/10 - KO 20:05 GMT

Marseille are a short price to beat Strasbourg in the Coupe de France this evening, but they haven't been keeping many clean sheets of late, so a home win and BTTS is certainly appealing at 29/10.

A total of seven of the last nine visitors to Stade Vélodrome have found the net, but Marseille still won six of those matches.

Strasbourg are in good goal-scoring form on the road, as they have scored 12 in their last five away from home, and that includes three at Monaco, most recently.