The Daily Acca: All Premier League teams to score

Leicester defence to keep on leaking

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Leicester v West Ham @ 4/6 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Foxes have slumped to two straight defeats, and this time it was against two very beatable opponents. A 1-2 home loss to Southampton was followed by a defeat to the same scoreline at Burnley, and while they remain five points clear of Chelsea - with a game in hand - they will be keen to get back to winning ways.

The visitors to the King Power this evening are a West Ham team who have lost just one of four under David Moyes. The sole reverse was an unlucky one at Sheffield United, and while I am not convinced that they will be able to take anything from their trip to the Midlands, they should be able to score against a side that have kept just the one clean sheet from their last five at home.

Pukki party in North London

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Tottenham v Norwich @ 4/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

Spurs kept their first clean sheet since the start of December on Saturday, but they needed a penalty save to secure it, and although I expect them to beat Norwich tonight, I think they will need at least two goals to do so.

The Canaries recorded their first home win in the Premier League since their famous 3-2 success over Manchester City, at the weekend, as they beat Bournemouth 1-0.

Teemu Pukki scored the solitary goal, and his return to fitness is a massive boost for Daniel Farke. They have failed to find the net in their last two on the road, but the Finnish striker missed one of those matches, and prior to that they had scored in three successive away games.

Goals at both ends at Old Trafford

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Man United v Burnley @ 1/1 - KO 20:15 GMT

The Clarets put four straight league defeats behind them on Sunday, by coming from behind to beat Leicester at Turf Moor. That result eased them away from the relegation zone, but with both Bournemouth and Aston Villa winning last night, they could do with another win.

Taking all three points from Old Trafford is a big ask, but they should be able to score - just like eight of the other 11 visiting Premier League teams here this term.

Sean Dyche's men have failed to find the net in their last two on their travels, but they weren't in good form then, and prior to that they had netted at least once in seven of their nine away from home this season.

