The Daily Acca: Ole Gunnar Solskjær to keep his FA Cup dream alive

Amiens' misery to continue

Bet 1: Back Reims & BTTS @ 11/2 - KO 18:00 GMT

Reims are only in mid-table in Ligue One, so away wins aren't exactly common, however they have won four of their nine on the road this season, and they are taking on an out-of-form opponent today.

Amiens are third from bottom, and they have lost their last four in all competitions - two league and two cup. In their three most recent home league games, they have taken just one point from a possible nine, and their opponents were only Strasbourg, Dijon and Montpellier - only the latter are in the top half of the table.

I am expecting a few goals in this match, and the 11/2 about the away win and BTTS looks like a cracking bet.

Goal-drought to continue at Brunton Park

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Carlisle v Cardiff @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The hosts are only 21st in League Two, but they still managed a draw at Championship, Cardiff, in the original match of this tie.

Goals have been a common theme in their fixtures of late, but if we concentrate solely on their home games, it's a different story.

A total of four of their last five at Brunton Park have seen this selection land, and they had three 0-0's during that run. They also failed to score themselves in four of the five.

Cardiff's away matches have been littered with goals, but they had a tough derby with Swansea on Sunday - that finished 0-0 - and a big game against Birmingham coming up on Saturday. That could lead Neil Harris' men to just try and shut up shop and nick the win.

United to book their place in the fourth round

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

The most high-profile FA Cup third round replay comes from Old Trafford, as Manchester United and Wolves need to play again following a drab 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Both managers rested some key players for that tie, but I don't think we will see the same here, as United are practically out of the League Cup now, and the original game also came on the back of a busy Christmas schedule.

United were impressive in their 4-0 win against Norwich on Saturday - especially in the second half - while Wolves failed to beat an injury-ravaged, Newcastle, at home.

The visitors are a tough team to beat, but they could be a shade vulnerable at present, having started their campaign very early.

