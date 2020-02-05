The Daily Acca: Spurs to see off Saints in FA Cup

Spurs to progress in the FA Cup

Spurs are still in the Champions League, but the FA Cup is there only realistic chance of lifting some silverware this season, and Jose Mourinho is a manager who specialises in winning things.

Getting past Southampton won't be easy, but the Saints' away undefeated streak came to an end at Liverpool on Saturday, while Tottenham will have gained confidence from their victory over Manchester City.

The hosts have now won their last three matches in front of their own fans, and seven out of their last nine in the wider picture. They should prove too strong for Southampton this evening.

Lazio to reinforce their title credentials

Lazio are enjoying their best domestic campaign for many-a-year as victory in their game in hand tonight would see them move into second place, and two points behind Juventus at the top.

Simone Inzaghi's are unbeaten at home this term - winning nine and drawing two. It's seven wins on the bounce ahead of this game too, but it's worth noting that four of the latest six have all seen them concede at least one goal.

Verona travel to Rome sitting in ninth place in Serie A, which is a good achievement for a newly promoted club. They are unbeaten in six - three wins and three draws - and they have only failed to score in one away fixture this season.

Points to be shared in France

The hosts finished fourth in Ligue One last year, but they are only 15th of 20 this time around. They have won three of their last four though - albeit two of those were in the cup - but it does at least show they are capable of putting in a performance.

I also like the look of their home form on the whole too, as seven of their 10 defeats have come away from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Marseille are unbeaten in 14 in all competitions, and they can extend their advantage over Rennes in third to six points with a win in this game in hand tonight.

Two of their last three away from home have ended all square though, and they have won just three of their last eight on their travels.

