The Daily Acca: A nightmare return home for Guardiola

Barnsley to make it three in a row

Bet 1: Back Barnsley & BTTS @ 7/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Hull are sliding down towards the relegation zone, as they have gone nine without a win - losing seven and drawing two.

Barnsley are currently in the bottom three - they dropped to 24th following Luton's win last night, but they can potentially move to within three points of safety with a victory at the KCOM.

The Tykes have won their last two outings - a shock 3-0 success at Fulham, followed by a 1-0 home defeat of Middlesbrough at the weekend.

I can't see them keeping another clean sheet this evening, as despite their dreadful run of form, Hull are still scoring goals. However, they could be set for their third straight victory - one that is badly needed.



Nothing to separate Millwall and Birmingham

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Millwall v Birmingham @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Blues extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions with a 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and I fancy them for another point tonight.

Pep Clotet's men drew six of those 11 fixtures, and they have shared the spoils in four of their last nine away from St Andrew's.

The hosts were beaten at Wigan when they were last in action - a result which has dented their Play-off hopes. They held Fulham in their last home match though, and three of their last eight at the Den have ended all square.

Another European nightmare for Manchester City

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

I wouldn't say that I am the biggest admirer of Real Madrid, and they definitely aren't the team they were when they were winning three Champions Leagues in a row, but they are a big price to win at home against Manchester City this evening.

Pep Gaurdiola's team have flattered to deceive in this competition, and while they have had some bad luck along the way, they have also underperformed on numerous occasions.

Things don't feel quite right at City this season, and even though Laporte is fit again, they still have frailties. Zidane's side are without Eden Hazard, but he has hardly set the world alight at the Bernabeu, and at 2/1, I have to back them to take a lead to the Etihad.

