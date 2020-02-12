The Daily Acca: Owls to make it a pleasing Wednesday

Huddersfield and Cardiff to share the points

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Huddersfield v Cardiff @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams both won at the weekend and I am expecting a pretty close-fought match this evening.

The hosts have now won two of their last three, to ease their relegation worries somewhat, but they are still far from safe.

At home it's just two defeats in 12, but it's worth noting that they drew five times during that period.

The visitors are only four points off the Play-offs and their results have improved slightly under Neil Harris. They are currently unbeaten in five, with just one defeat in their last 10, but they too have drawn plenty of games - six during that period, for example.

Owls to remain in the Play-off hunt

Bet 2: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hatters fell to their ninth defeat in 11 Championship matches on Saturday, and the writing is now firmly on the wall when it comes to their relegation.

The Owls are six points adrift of the top six, but Garry Monk will still have his sights set on the Play-offs, but they need to start winning football matches again.

They make the journey south without a win in four in the league - but they have at least drawn their last two. They have won just six of 16 on the road this term, but they won't get much of a better opportunity than this to make it seven.

West Brom to move further clear at the top

Bet 3: Back West Brom @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Baggies are seemingly over their wobble, as they have won their last two matches - both without conceding a goal.

With Leeds only drawing last night at Brentford, they can move six points clear of them with a victory at Reading, and Fulham will do well to win at Millwall.

The Royals have gone three without a win at the Madejski, and Bristol City recently won here 1-0. The visitors, meanwhile, have the best away record in the division, with nine wins and five draws from their 16 games away from the Hawthorns.

