The Daily Acca: Slavia Mozyr to complete a quick double over BATE

Don't take the BATE in Belarus

Bet 1: Back Slavia @ 23/10 - KO 15:30 BST

It is the first leg of the Belarus Cup semi's today, and in the opening tie, I believe that Slavia Mozyr are the value to repeat their recent win over BATE.

The hosts have made a strong start to the new campaign, as they cruised through the last round of this competition with a 6-0 aggregate win, and they have taken six points from their opening three league games.

One of those league successes came against today's opponents, on this ground. They fell behind early, but fought back to lead 2-1 by the 48th minute.

That defeat was BATE's second of the season, and while they recorded their first success against Ruh Brest at the weekend, it was only a narrow 1-0 victory, and they could prove vulnerable this afternoon.

First leg to end all square

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Dinamo Brest v Shakhtyor Soligorsk @ 15/8 - KO 17:30 BST

The other semi-final should be much closer, and I can see Dinamo Brest and Shakhtyor Soligorsk sharing the spoils.

Dinamo Brest are the reigning champions of Belarus, and they won this competition in 2017 and 2018. They have endured a mixed start to this season though, as they needed penalties to beat Isloch in the cup, and in the league, it's four points from a possible nine.

The visitors also have four points, but they did beat Torpedo BelAZ in both legs of their cup quarter-final, which is quite impressive.

Shakhtyor rarely lose on their travels, with last year's third placed finishers losing just four of their 15 away fixtures in the league last term. I think they can achieve another positive result today.

Deportivo Las Sabanas to continue their recovery

Bet 3: Back Deportivo Las Sabanas @ 7/5 - KO 23:00 BST

We finish in Nicaragua, where I believe that the league's bottom ranked side can earn a vital three points.

Despite having picked up only 10 points from their opening 14 fixtures, Deportivo Las Sabanas' recent form isn't that bad.

The selection have lost just one of their last five, and that was at the team who are currently second in the table.

In their most recent home game, they beat Real Madriz 2-1, and when they faced today's opponents in the first semester of the campaign, they beat them 3-0 (September 2019).

Municipal Jalapa are fifth in the standings, but they were beaten at home by Chinandega last time out, and four of their last six on the road have ended in defeat.

