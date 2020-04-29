The Daily Acca: Hosts to cruise to victory in Nicaragua

Brest is best in Belarus

Bet 1: Back Dinamo Brest & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 16:00 BST

Dinamo Brest hold a 2-0 lead following their win in the first leg three weeks ago, but they will be wary of the fact that they have lost their last two league games - including one at home against today's opponents, by a 0-2 scoreline.

The reigning champions haven't clicked into gear yet this term, but they have only been beaten in one of their three away matches, and they are more than capable of avoiding defeat here.

The hosts are Shakhtyor Soligorsk, and they too are under-performing this season, compared to the previous one.

They did win on Saturday, as mentioned above, but prior to that it was no four without victory. It is also a concern that at home, they have taken just one point from a possible nine in the league.

BATE to concede at home

Bet 2: Back BTTS in BATE v Slavia @ 31/20 - KO 18:00 BST

BATE Borisov haven't won the cup since 2015, which is quite a gap considering their dominance in Belarus. They are slightly up against it to make the final this year, as they head into this evening's second leg, trailing 1-0.

According to the odds, Kirill Alshevsky's side are expected to cruise into the final, and while they may well do, I do fancy the visitors to at least score a goal.

Slavia Mozyr haven't won since the first leg of this tie, but in their two recent defeats, they did find the net. It's also worth noting that they have scored in seven of their last eight on the road, in all competitions.

Managua to storm to victory

Bet 3: Back Managua @ 8/13 - KO 03:00 BST (Thurs)

In Sunday's edition of the Daily Acca, I tipped Managua to take a first leg lead away at Walter Ferretti, and while they could only draw 0-0, I am more than happy to steam into them at 8/13 tonight.

That goalless draw extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions, and they are back in front of their own fans here.

At home, Managua have won 11 of their last 12 - with their most recent outing here yielding a 1-0 success against today's opponents.

Walter Ferretti did well to finish fourth in the league phase of the campaign, but that was mainly down to their home form. On their travels it is four defeats from their last five, and it's impossible to believe that they can reverse that trend against the best team in the country.

