The Daily Acca: A 24/1 Treble from Nicaragua

Another defeat for Deportivo Ocotal

Bet 1: Back Juventus Managua -1 @ 11/10 - KO 00:00 BST (Thurs)

The hosts have bounced back well from an in-different run that saw them suffer a trio of poor defeats in a four game spell. They have since taken seven points from a possible nine (one win was awarded to them), and they should be able to ease past the division's bottom club tonight.

The selection beat third placed, Diriangen 3-0 when they last played at home, while the visitors come into the game having taken one point from a possible 21. Away from home it's seven defeats from their last eight.

Spoils to be shared at Real Madriz

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Real Madriz v Chinandega @ 11/4 - KO 02:00 BST (Thurs)

Neither Real Madriz and Chinandega are in good form, and they occupy eighth and seventh place respectively.

The hosts haven't won since a 2-0 success over Deportivo Ocotal on 29th March, and nine of their last 19 in front of their own fans have ended all square.

The visitors have lost their last two, but they were against second and third in the league. They have suffered some heavy away defeats, but there have been bright spots too - including a 1-0 win and 1-1 draw from their last four road outings.

More of the same for Managua

Bet 3: Back Managua & BTTS @ 11/5 - KO 02:00 BST (Thurs)

Leaders, Managua, have all but booked their place in the Final Series, as they have a five point cushion to second and third, with just two matches left to play.

They will want to keep the momentum going though, as they are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions - winning nine of their last 10 at home. Clean sheets have been hard to come by of late though, with just one from their last five on their own ground.

Municipal Jalapa are in fifth place, and they come into the game without scoring a goal in any of their last three. Two of those were draws though, and they aren't a bad team. They should be capable of finding the net tonight.

