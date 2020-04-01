The Daily Acca: Leaders to move clear at the top

Defence to thwart attack at Chinandega

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Chinandega v Juventus Managua @ 17/20 - KO 22:00 BST

The hosts need to bounce back from a 7-0 mauling they received at the hands of Walter Ferretti on Sunday night, but in their defence, they were only 2-0 down when they had a man sent off after 45 minutes.

Prior to that their results hadn't been great either, but eight of their previous 11 had seen this selection land. They have also not conceded more than once at home in the Clausura phase of the season.

Their opponents were also beaten on Sunday, but they at least only lost 2-0. They are two places higher in the table, but the points difference is only one.

Away from home they have fired blanks in four of their last five, and in only two of their six on the road this term have they conceded more than twice - a run which includes a pair of 0-0's.

No clean sheets at Deportivo Las Sabanas

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Deportivo Las Sabanas v Real Madriz @ 3/4 - KO 22:00 BST

Deportivo Las Sabanas have gone 12 games without a win in all competitions, and they currently sit at the bottom of the Primera Division.

Real Madriz are in seventh (out of 10), and they ended a losing streak recently by winning their last two matches - both of which were at home though.

I can definitely see goals at both ends in this one, as despite their troubles, the hosts have drawn their last two at home in a 1-1 scoreline. The visitors meanwhile have a pretty wretched away record, but they have at least found the net in three of their last four on their travels.

Managua to beat another title rival

Bet 3: Back Managua @ 19/20 - KO 02:00 BST (Wed)

It's the battle of the top two at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol tonight and I am backing the leaders to extend their advantage at the head of the Nicaragua Primera Division.

The selection have won their last four - including a 4-2 derby win over Juventus Mangua. They were impressive too against the teams who are currently third and fourth - beating them 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Real Estelli have also won four on the bounce, but they had a much easier run of things, with the highest rank team they faced being Municipal Jalapa, who are in fifth.

They have won just one of their last three away from home, and when they last played here in December, they were beaten 1-0.

