The Daily Acca: Atletico Madrid to lay down a Champions League marker

Don't underestimate the leaders

Bet 1: Back Reading @ 11/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Blackburn beat Coventry 4-0 at St Andrew's on Saturday, but the Sky Blues were reduced to 10 men in the 14th minute and Rovers opened the scoring with the resulting penalty.

Prior to that, Tony Mowbray's side had lost 3-1 at Watford, 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest, and held to a 0-0 draw by Cardiff, also at Ewood Park.

The Royals, meanwhile, are riding high at the top of the Championship - five points clear of their nearest challengers.

Veljko Paunović's men have dropped just two points out of a possible 21, and their price is an insult to their form.

Atleti to win again

Bet 2: Back Atletico Madrid @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Atletico Madrid couldn't live with Bayern Munich in their first Group A fixture, but they are back in Spain today, and they should have too much class for Red Bull Salzburg.

The Austrians were held 2-2 at home by Lokomotiv Moscow in the first game-week, and while they are five from five in their domestic league, this is a much different test.

Diego Simeone has added Luis Suarez to his squad this season, and when Diego Costa returns from injury, their partnership should blossom.

Italians to shrug off their domestic form

Bet 3: Back Atalanta @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Ajax won 13-0 at VVV-Venlo at the weekend, but they looked pretty toothless against an injury-hit Liverpool in this competition last week, and I can't see how they will be able to live with Atalanta.

The Italians were shocked on Saturday, losing 3-1 at home to Sampdoria - their second straight Serie A defeat.

Gian Piero Gasperini won't be panicking though, and I expect them to take out their frustrations on the Dutch champions.

They beat Midtjylland 4-0 in Denmark, in-between those defeats, and if they are anywhere near their best, they will make it six points from two Group D matches.

