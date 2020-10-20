The Daily Acca: Coventry to see off Swansea at St Andrew's
It's all about the Championship for Paul Robinson today as he has picked out three home wins that combine to pay just short of 13/1. Here are his selections:
- Back Coventry @ 12/5
- Back Norwich @ 8/11
- Back Bristol City @ 13/10
The Acca pays approximately 13/1
Coventry to spring a surprise
Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 BST
Swansea had made a good start to the season - winning three and drawing one - but they were beaten 1-2 by Huddersfield on Saturday, and I feel that they are a bit too short in the betting tonight.
The Sky Blues lost 2-0 at Brentford at the weekend, which was their third defeat of the campaign. Losses to Bristol City, Bournemouth and the Bees is relatively forgivable though, and in their other two fixtures, they beat QPR and drew at Barnsley.
Two in a row for Daniel Farke's side
Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST
The Canaries put two straight 1-0 defeats behind them by winning at Rotherham on Saturday, and I expect them to make it back to back victories against Birmingham this evening.
The Blues fell to their first loss of the season at the weekend - 0-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Prior to that they had gone four unbeaten, but it's worth noting that three of those were draws, and they are yet to score more than once in a game this term - which is no surprise with Aitor Karanka in charge.
Leaders to resume their winning ways
Bet 3: Back Bristol City @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST
The Robins are flying high under Dean Holden, as they sit top of the league with 13 points. They were held at Barnsley on Saturday, but they have played two and won two on this ground.
After losing their campaign opener at Watford, Middlesbrough have gone four unbeaten. A bit like Birmingham though, three of those were draws, and they aren't really scoring enough goals.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 42pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -42pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
Back Coventry @ 12/5
Back Norwich @ 8/11
Back Bristol City @ 13/10
The Acca pays approximately 13/1
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.