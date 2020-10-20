The Daily Acca: Coventry to see off Swansea at St Andrew's

Coventry to spring a surprise

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Swansea had made a good start to the season - winning three and drawing one - but they were beaten 1-2 by Huddersfield on Saturday, and I feel that they are a bit too short in the betting tonight.

The Sky Blues lost 2-0 at Brentford at the weekend, which was their third defeat of the campaign. Losses to Bristol City, Bournemouth and the Bees is relatively forgivable though, and in their other two fixtures, they beat QPR and drew at Barnsley.

Two in a row for Daniel Farke's side

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST

The Canaries put two straight 1-0 defeats behind them by winning at Rotherham on Saturday, and I expect them to make it back to back victories against Birmingham this evening.

The Blues fell to their first loss of the season at the weekend - 0-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Prior to that they had gone four unbeaten, but it's worth noting that three of those were draws, and they are yet to score more than once in a game this term - which is no surprise with Aitor Karanka in charge.

Leaders to resume their winning ways

Bet 3: Back Bristol City @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The Robins are flying high under Dean Holden, as they sit top of the league with 13 points. They were held at Barnsley on Saturday, but they have played two and won two on this ground.

After losing their campaign opener at Watford, Middlesbrough have gone four unbeaten. A bit like Birmingham though, three of those were draws, and they aren't really scoring enough goals.

