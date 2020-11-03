The Daily Acca: Liverpool to make it three wins in the Champions League

Canaries to be held at Carrow Road

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Norwich v Millwall @ 5/2 - KO 19:00 GMT

Millwall's good run came to an end in a surprising fashion on Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Huddersfield. Prior to that though they had taken 10 points from a possible 12, and Gary Rowett will be expecting a reaction at Carrow Road.

Norwich are fourth in the table after taking 17 points from their opening nine matches, and their results have improved of late - winning four and drawing one of their last five.

Daniel Farke's men still aren't firing on all cylinders though, and the visitors have won three of their four on the road this term. Expect a tight game that could very well end all square.

No clean sheets in Cardiff

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Cardiff v Barnsley @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Cardiff's run of draws was ended at QPR on Saturday, but with the match finishing 3-2, their run of both teams scoring was extended to four.

Neil Harris' side have played four times at home this season, and they are yet to win - or keep a clean sheet. Their last three have all seen this selection land, and the visitors have been amongst the goals of late.

The Tykes are unbeaten in five, with their two latest outings being wins. They kept clean sheets in the last two of those, but they were both at Oakwell. Away from home, three of their four this year have had goals at both ends.

Reds to complete their Italian job

Bet 3: Back Liverpool & BTTS @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

A trip to Atalanta is tough at the best of times, but with no Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool will really be up against it defensively. That being said, I still expect them to come out on top.

The hosts haven't been at their best this season, and they have lost two of their last three Serie A matches. In the Champions League they won their opener 4-0 in Denmark, but had to come from 2-0 down at home to Ajax last time - eventually drawing 2-2.

Jurgen Klopp's side have put their 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa behind them, as after drawing at Everton (they should have won), they have recorded four straight victories.

Clearly I don't expect the Reds to keep a clean sheet tonight, but they should have enough firepower to score at least a couple against this Atalanta defence.

