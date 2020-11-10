The Daily Acca: A Non-League Special

A bore-fest at Boreham

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge @ 8/11 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Daggers are bottom of the National League, but they do have a game in hand over most of the team above them. They have only won once and lost four times in six games, but they are still in the FA Cup - which is much better from a financial perspective.

The hosts are also still in that competition, but they are doing much better in the league. Boreham Wood are 12th with seven points - from a game less - and they are unbeaten in three home matches.

Their last two on this ground have finished 0-0 and 1-0, and with the visitors have scored just once across three away outings - two of which saw this selection land - Under 2.5 goals has to be the warm favourite here.

New-boys to be beaten

Bet 2: Back Halifax Town @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Wealdstone Town are new to the National League following their promotion last season, but you wouldn't know it as they are in third place with 13 points.

That being said, they have been beaten at Dagenham this term, and could only draw at Yeovil - the two of which are bottom and second from bottom.

Halfiax are on a winless run of five in all competitions - three of which were draws - but at home it's four points from a possible six this year. It's also worth noting that they finished sixth in this league last season.

Gloucester to march-on

Bet 3: Back Gloucester City @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Gloucester have made a flying start to their National League North campaign as they sit top of the table with 13 points from a possible 15.

Akwasi Asante was signed from Chester during pre-season, and he has already scored three times as he aims to better last year's tally of 18 goals.

Tonight they take on Telford who are in seventh, but they have played a game more, and have taken just one point from their last three outings.