The Daily Acca: Leverkusen to breeze past Wolfsburg

The Wolves to be hounded out at the Bay Arena

Bet 1: Back Leverkusen @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 BST

Bayer Leverkusen have solidified their Champions League hopes by winning both of their games since the Bundesliga returned - including a 3-1 win at rivals, Borussia M'gladbach.

Those two victories now mean that have won nine of their last 11 in the league, and they are up to fourth place - just one point behind Leipzig in third.

Wolfsburg are also competing for Europe, but their hopes rest solely on the Europa League. They are sixth in the table, but 13 points adrift of fifth, and they didn't look too great in their 2-0 home defeat to Dortmund on Saturday.

Frankfurt far too short in the betting

Bet 2: Back Freiburg & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 19:30 BST

Eintracht Frankfurt are even money to beat Freiburg this evening, but I just can't see it, therefore the away win and draw at 8/11 is certainly worth backing.

The hosts have lost both matches since the break, and while they were against tough opponents, they conceded eight goals, and that has to be a concern.

The Eagles have actually not been beaten in their last five Bundesliga fixtures, and they have been turned over in four of their last seven at home.

Freiburg are no world beaters, but they are seventh in the table, and have achieved positive results in nine of their 14 on the road this term. They will also be desperate to put a poor home defeat to Werder Bremen behind them.

Borussia Mönchengladbach to get back on track

Bet 3: Back Mgladbach @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 BST

Borussia Mönchengladbach saw their Champions League hopes dealt a blow at the weekend, as they were beaten at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

I am backing the Foals to bounce back this evening though, a they travel to a Werder Bremen outfit who are second bottom of the Bundesliga.

Admittedly, the River Islanders did win on Saturday, but the gap between the two teams is great, and this new look M'Gladbach side have been fantastic under Marco Rose.

