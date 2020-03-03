To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Liverpool to book their place in the Quarter-Finals

Liverpool manager - Jurgen Klopp
Can the Liverpool players put the smile back on Jurgen Klopp's face?
It's two from the FA Cup and one from League One for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, and it kicks off at Stamford Bridge. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

- Back Liverpool @ 13/8
- Back The Draw in Ipswich v Fleetwood @ 9/4
- Back The Draw in West Brom v Newcastle @ 23/10

The Acca pays approximately 27/1

Stung Reds to bounce back at the Bridge

Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

When Liverpool's FA Cup against Chelsea was initially priced up, the Reds were around the 2/1 mark, and I thought that it was a touch big at the time. Following the loss of their unbeaten run on Saturday, Klopp should now take this competition more seriously, and I believe that at 13/8, they are still a bit of value.

I don't expect Liverpool's best XI to be on the pitch, but it shouldn't be far off, and they will be desperate to get back on track with a win.

Chelsea have been pretty dire in recent months, and they have lost four of their last eight at home in all competitions.

Joey Barton's men to keep their unbeaten run going

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Ipswich v Fleetwood @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Ipswich are dropping down League One like a stone, as they have gone from leaders to ninth - five points adrift of the Play-off places.

Fleetwood are going the other way, and while their five match winning streak came to an end with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland, I can't see them being beaten at Portman Road this evening.

The visitors have drawn two of their last four on their travels, and the hosts have drawn five of their 15 in front of their own fans.

Extra time on the cards at the Hawthorns

Bet 3: Back The Draw in West Brom v Newcastle @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Newcastle haven't had a good cup run in quite some time, and while they have drawn a lower division club in the last 16, unfortunately for them, they are away at the Championship league leaders.

There are no replays at this stage of the competition, so if Steve Bruce's men are going to progress, they need to do it on the night. There is a good chance that they will need extra time and penalties to do so though, as they haven't shown enough in front of goal of late.

The Baggies need to put a shock 1-0 home defeat to Wigan behind them, but prior to that they had been in good form, and this should be an evenly matched game.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 221pts
Returned: 195.04pts
P/L: -25.96pts

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Paul Robinson,

