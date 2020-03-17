The Daily Acca: An 11/1 South American treble

Points to stay at home

Bet 1: Back Gimnasia Mendoza @ 13/10 - KO 20:45 GMT

This is an Argentinian second tier fixture and the hosts look like strong favourites.

Gimnasia Mendoza are only seventh in Group B, but they are in good form, having won three of their last four games - the latest two of which were 3-1 and 5-1.

Opponents, Sarmiento, are actually third in the standings, but they recently suffered three straight defeats, and while they did win last time out, they are back on the road this evening.

Plenty of goals in Chile

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in San Luis v Copiapo @ 21/20 - KO 21:00 GMT

Over to Chile now for another second tier match - and I am expecting goals in this one.

San Luis have only played twice this term, but in their one home game, they scored four times in a 4-1 victory. Their final two home matches of the previous campaign also saw this selection land.

The visitors have played three times, and all three of their fixtures have had at least three goals. They won 4-1, before losing their next two - 2-1 and 3-1.

There should be more goals to come tonight.

Deportes Santa Cruz's bad start to continue

Bet 3: Back Union San Felipe @ 8/13 - KO 23:30 GMT

Staying in the Chilean Primera B, San Luis are an odds-on shot to beat Copiapo, and I believe that they will justify that price.

The selection are unbeaten this season, albeit after only three games. They drew their two away games, with a home win over Copiapo sandwiched in-between.

Deportes Santa Cruz have played twice and lost twice - without scoring a goal. They were also beaten here by a 3-0 scoreine in October 2019.