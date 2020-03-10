The Daily Acca: No Champions League comeback for Spurs

Eibar to earn a big three points

Bet 1: Back Eibar @ 23/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

The hosts are 16th in La Liga, and they have lost three of their last four games, but they have had some good results at home of late, and Sociedad aren't the greatest travellers.

A very disappointing 1-2 home defeat to Mallorca last time ended a run of four unbeaten at home for Eibar - three of which were wins. The victories were emphatic too, as they recorded two 3-0 successes and also beat Atletico Madrid 2-0.

The visitors had won six on the bounce prior to a 1-0 loss at Barcelona on Saturday, but two of those were against a minnow in the Copa del Rey.

They have lost their last three away matches in the league - including a 2-1 defeat at the second from bottom, Leganes.

More misery for Tottenham

Bet 2: Back RB Leipzig @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Germans were convincing winners over Spurs in the away leg, and were arguably value for more than the 1-0 win that they achieved.

A turnaround doesn't appear likely given that since that game, Jose Mourinho's men have lost to Chelsea, Wolves and Norwich (on penalties), and been held by Burnley.

Leipzig have drawn their two latest outings to surrender their good position in the race for the Bundesliga, but I very much doubt that they will make the same mistake here.

Expect goals at the Mestalla

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Valencia v Atalanta @ 7/15 - KO 20:00 GMT

Atalanta are in rampant form and they head to Spain with a 4-1 lead in this last 16 Champions League tie. When they were last in action in Serie A, they beat Lecce 7-2, and 14 of their last 15 games have ended with the ball in the net on three occasions or more.

Valencia will probably just be looking for some respectability this evening, but they will surely still have a bit of a go early on, and that could lead to a wide-open game.

All but one of their last seven have seen this selection land anyway, and this should follow suit.

