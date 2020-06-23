The Daily Acca: Atletico Madrid to edge out Levante

Atleti to move into the top three

Bet 1: Back Atletico Madrid 8/13 - KO 18:30 BST

Atletico Madrid have taken seven points from three matches since La Liga returned, and that includes a 5-0 thumping of Osasuna.

Diego Simeone's side have put themselves firmly back in the Champions League picture, and they now sit in fourth place. A victory in their game in hand tonight would see them move into third.

They should be able to achieve it as Levante are in mid-table, with not much to play for. Their form isn't bad at all - two draws and a win post lockdown - but they just don't have the class of their opponents.

Gli Azzurri on the upgrade

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 19/20 - KO 18:30 BST

It has been a far from vintage year for Napoli, but they have managed to win the Coppa Italia, and they seem to be improving under Gennaro Gattuso.

A top four finish is almost certainly beyond them, but they could still catch Roma in fifth, and that would be a good achievement to build on for next season.

Hellas Verona have done really well considering that they were promoted to Serie A via the Play-offs. They are in eighth place, just one point behind Napoli.

They beat Cagliari on their return, but I just feel that the momentum that Napoli have under Gattuso will see them to victory here.

More misery for Moyes

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 4/6 - KO 20:15 BST

I have previewed this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Spurs will have no trouble in beating West Ham.

