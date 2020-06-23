To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Atletico Madrid to edge out Levante

Atletico Madrid manager - Diego SImeone
Atletico Madrid are getting better as the season goes on
It's top class action from Spain, Italy and England for Paul Robinson today, and his Daily Acca comes in at just above the 4/1 mark. Here are his selections:

- Back Atletico Madrid @ 8/13
- Back Napoli @ 19/20
- Back Tottenham @ 4/6

The Acca pays approximately 4/1

Atleti to move into the top three

Bet 1: Back Atletico Madrid 8/13 - KO 18:30 BST

Atletico Madrid have taken seven points from three matches since La Liga returned, and that includes a 5-0 thumping of Osasuna.

Diego Simeone's side have put themselves firmly back in the Champions League picture, and they now sit in fourth place. A victory in their game in hand tonight would see them move into third.

They should be able to achieve it as Levante are in mid-table, with not much to play for. Their form isn't bad at all - two draws and a win post lockdown - but they just don't have the class of their opponents.

Gli Azzurri on the upgrade

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 19/20 - KO 18:30 BST

It has been a far from vintage year for Napoli, but they have managed to win the Coppa Italia, and they seem to be improving under Gennaro Gattuso.

A top four finish is almost certainly beyond them, but they could still catch Roma in fifth, and that would be a good achievement to build on for next season.

Hellas Verona have done really well considering that they were promoted to Serie A via the Play-offs. They are in eighth place, just one point behind Napoli.

They beat Cagliari on their return, but I just feel that the momentum that Napoli have under Gattuso will see them to victory here.

More misery for Moyes

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 4/6 - KO 20:15 BST

I have previewed this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Spurs will have no trouble in beating West Ham.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 291pts
Returned: 272.67pts
P/L: -19.33pts

Paul Robinson,

