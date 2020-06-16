The Daily Acca: A Bundesliga Bonanza

M'Gladbach to keep their Champions Leagues hope alive

The hosts come into the game on the back of two defeats - losses which have seen them drop out of the top four. Luckily for them, Leverkusen could only pick up one point from their last two games, so they are still very much in contention for the final Champions League place.

Marco Rose's men absolutely have to beat Wolfsburg today though, as they are running out of games, and Leverkusen aren't going to keep letting them off the hook.

The Wolves are only one place behind them in the table, but the points difference is 10, and they have been a bit in and out since the Bundesliga returned.

Union Berlin to ease past Paderborn

Paderborn basically had their fate sealed at the weekend, as they were trounced 1-5 at home by relegation rivals, Werder Bremen.

The fight appears to have left Steffen Baumgart's men, and while Union Berlin are no great shakes themselves, they have lost just one of their last four.

It has been a solid first year in the top flight for Urs Fischer's side, as their victory at Koln on Saturday pretty much secured their safety. The players should now be relaxed for what should be a routine home win.

Another chance for Hertha

Hertha Berlin let me down big time at the weekend, as they slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. They were leading 1-0 when they were reduced to 10 men though, even if they weren't playing their best.

Bruno Labbadia will be after a reaction from his players and while a trip to Freiburg is never easy, if they can perform how they performed in their other post lockdown matches, they are a bit of value at 13/8.

Freiburg have won just once since the league returned, and Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen have already beaten them on this ground.

