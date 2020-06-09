The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in Austria

St Polten to keep the goals flowing

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in St Polten v Admira Wacker @ 19/20 - KO 17:30 BST

These two teams are in the relegation round of the Austrian Bundesliga, and with just seven points separating the six teams down there, every game matters.

I am expecting goals here, which is something that St Polten delivered on their return, as they recorded a 5-0 away win. They could only follow that up with a 1-1 draw last time, but eight of their last 11 in the league have seen this selection land.

The visitors have lost both of their two matches since they returned, and they are yet to score a goal. That doesn't play too well for this bet, but it is also why we are getting just shy of even money. Overall this season, eight of their 12 on the road have ended with at least three goals.

High-scoring affair expected in Germany

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Dynamo Dresden v Greuther Furth @ 10/11 - KO 17:30 BST

Dynamo Dresden are fighting to save their status as a second tier German club, and they picked up a huge win on Saturday as they beat relegation rivals, Wehen Wiesbaden 2-3.

They are now just three points adrift of the relegation play-off place, and six from complete safety - and they have two games in hand.

Their opponents here are in 12th, and while they aren't in great form, barring a catastrophe, they are pretty much safe.

I am expecting plenty of goals as not only do the hosts need to go all out for the three points, the stats are also in our favour too.

The visitors are seeing their matches average 2.79 goals each time this term, with 14 of their 29 going over 2.5, while Dresden have had 16 of their 28 see over 2.5 backers collect.

Famalicao's dream campaign to continue

Bet 3: Back Famalicao @ 13/8 - KO 21:00 BST

Famalicao pulled off a famous victory last Wednesday as they beat Porto 2-1. The newly promoted club are exceeding all expectations this season, as they are fifth in the league, just three points behind Sporting CP - a team who they have done the double over.

Tonight they travel to Gil Vicente, and I expect them to have a great chance of winning. The hosts were beaten by the team who are second from bottom last week, and they have won just one of their last five at home - losing twice.

