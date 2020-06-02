The Daily Acca: Brondby to pick up another home win

Goals to flow in relegation clash

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in WSG Wattens v St Polten @ 4/6 - KO 17:30 BST

The Austrian Bundesliga returns today and this is the relegation round. The hosts are fourth of six with nine points, while the visitors are bottom with eight.

It's the goal-side of things that I'm concentrating on here though and I fancy at least three. During the regular campaign, WSG Wattens saw their matches average 3.45 goals each time, with 12 of their 22 seeing this selection land.

As for St Polten, their matches averaged 3.41 goals each time, and 16 of their 22 had at least three. They also netted five times in the last meeting between the pair.

No issues for Brondby in Denmark

Bet 2: Back Brondby @ 8/11 - KO 18:00 BST

The selection are fifth in the Danish Superliga and they should prove too strong for the 11th placed, SonderjyskE today.

Their record at home is excellent, with eight wins from a dozen outings this term, while the visitors have won just two of their dozen on the road - losing 50% of the time. The most worrying thing for them is that all six defeats came from their last six away games.

Austria Vienna to be opposed at odds-on

Bet 3: Back Admira Wacker & Draw @ 11/10 - KO 19:30 BST

Back to Austria now and I believe that Austria Vienna are too short to win their relegation round fixture against Admira Wacker.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six on their travels - winning two and drawing three. The hosts, meanwhile, are on a run of six consecutive draws and they have failed to win in seven of their 11 at home this season.

