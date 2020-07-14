The Daily Acca: Reading offer massive value in the Championship
Tuesday's edition of the Daily Acca is an 11/1 treble that starts in the Championship and ends in Serie A. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
- Back Reading @ 2/1
- Back Luton @ 13/10
- Back Over 3.5 Goals in Atalanta v Brescia @ 3/4
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
Royals to remain in-form
Bet 1: Back Reading 2/1 - KO 18:00 BST
As much as I am an admirer of Neil Warnock, I can't have it that Reading are 2/1 to beat his Middlesbrough team at the Madejski this evening.
Mark Bowen's side are safely berthed in mid-table, and while they haven't had much to play for of late, they have still taken seven points from their last three games - all without conceding a goal.
The Boro meanwhile have lost three of their last four, and while they are in a much greater need of the points, they just aren't playing well enough at present.
Luton to keep their survival hopes alive
Bet 2: Back Luton @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST
The Hatters have only lost one game since they returned to action, and while it was a heavy defeat to Reading, they have since bounced back with a draw against Barnsley and a win over Huddersfield.
Relegation still appears more likely than not for Nathan Jones' side, but they are fighting hard, and I expect them to beat an out-of-form, QPR tonight.
The visitors have lost five of their six outings since the end of lockdown, and they have managed to score just twice during that period. The players appear to be 'on the beach' and Mark Warburton is seemingly unable to alter that.
A long night in-store for Brescia
Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Atalanta v Brescia @ 3/4 - KO 20:45 BST
There are usually plenty of goals in Atalanta matches, and I can't see that changing when they host Brescia.
Diego López's men are all but down, as they sit second from bottom in Serie A - nine points adrift of safety.
They have lost three of their last four - including a 6-0 loss at Inter and a 3-1 defeat at Torino.
Atalanta were hugely unlucky not to beat Juventus in Turin on Saturday, as a pair of contentious penalties for the Old Lady saw them draw 2-2. That all but ended their title challenge, but they remain in red-hot form.
As far as the goals go, 19 of their 32 this term have seen this selection land, and they could well give Brescia a good hiding here.
Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L
Wagered: 309pts
Returned: 349.45pts
P/L: +40.45pts
Recommended bets
Back Reading @ 2/1
Back Luton @ 13/10
Back Over 3.5 Goals in Atalanta v Brescia @ 3/4
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.