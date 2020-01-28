The Daily Acca: Aston Villa to frustrate the Foxes

Brentford's winning run to come to an end

Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest +1 Goals @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Brentford are on a winning run at Griffin Park in the Championship, but they are up against a Nottingham Forest side who have excelled on their travels this season, and I fancy them to earn at least a point this evening.

The Bees have won six straight league matches at home, but they only faced one top six team during that period. Forest, meanwhile, have only been beaten twice away from the City Ground, and that includes visits to Elland Road and Craven Cottage.

Another draw for Cardiff

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Cardiff v West Brom @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

West Brom's winless run was extended to six league games against Stoke last week, but four of those were draws, and they recorded a victory in the FA Cup at West Ham on Saturday.

They have only been beaten once away from the Hawthorns in the Championship this term, and that came at Leeds, back at the beginning of October.

Cardiff come into the game on the back of four draws from their last five in all competitions, and on this ground it's four straight matches to end all square.

Leicester to find it tough at Villa Park

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa +1 Goal @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is the second leg of the first Carabao Cup semi-final, and after Aston Villa's performance at the King Power, they are value at odds-against to avoid defeat inside of 90 minutes.

The Foxes have returned to form with wins over West Ham and Brentford, but this should be more of a test, and Jamie Vardy might only be fit enough for the bench.

Dean Smith's men had the weekend off, and prior to that they had taken four points from a possible six against relegation rivals, Brighton and Watford.

