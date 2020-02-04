The Daily Acca: Newcastle to see off Oxford

The kids are alright

Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Liverpool won't have the services of their first team squad or manager at Anfield this evening, but I can't not back them at odds-against.

The team that will face Shrewsbury will be similar if not identical to the one that lost 5-0 at Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup recently.

That was never a 5-0 game though, and it's interesting to note that the Reds had more possession, more shots, more shots on target and more corners than Villa.

The visitors are way below that level, and for all the heroics in the original fixture, there is every chance that they will be overwhelmed by a trip to Anfield.

Sky Blues to dump out Birmingham

Bet 2: Back Coventry City @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry are peaking at the right time of the season and they are a decent value bet to knock out Championship side, Birmingham, in the FA Cup tonight.

The first match was a 0-0 draw at St Andrew's, and we are back there today, but this time with the Blues having home advantage.

Birmingham are actually in good form themselves - unbeaten in six in all competitions - but they have had a bit of a tough time at home of late, and there really isn't much between the two sides.

No slip-ups for Newcastle

Bet 3: Back Newcastle @ 10/11 - KO 20:05 GMT

A shade of odds-on for Newcastle to win at League One's Oxford is just too big to refuse, as it's not like Steve Bruce will play a hugely weakened XI.

The Magpies don't play again until Sunday 16th February, and given how important a cup run is to the Newcastle fans, I have no doubt that the Premier League team will be well up for this.

Oxford are doing fairly well in the third tier - just two places below the Play-offs - but it's just one win in three at the Kassam Stadium, and that was against League One opposition.

