The Daily Acca: Fleetwood's winning run to be halted at Sunderland

Another home draw for Cardiff

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Cardiff v Nottingham Forest @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

When Nottingham Forest beat Leeds just over a fortnight ago, they appeared to be real candidates for automatic promotion. A shocking 0-1 home defeat to Charlton, followed by a pair of draws has left them back in fifth - just three points ahead of Bristol City in seventh.

A trip to Cardiff is hardly the fixture you want under those kind of circumstances, as the hosts are unbeaten in eight at home, and have lost just once here all season.

With that being said, Forest have excelled on their travels this term, as they have only been beaten three times - which is excellent given the competitiveness of the Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi's side have recently earned draws at West Brom and Reading, and the hosts have shared the spoils in five of their last six on this ground.

Fleetwood to come unstuck

Bet 2: Back Sunderland @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Black Cats have won their last four to nil and nine of their last 12, while Fleetwood come into the game on the back of eight straight wins. It's set up for a cracker at the Stadium of Light and I am backing the hosts.

There are no negatives to be said of Joey Barton's teams form, but they have lost six times out of 15 away from home this season, and Sunderland have won their last two here by a 3-0 scoreline.

Phil Parkinson has weathered the storm on Wearside and a win tonight could see them move level on points with either of the top two.

Sky Blues to go top

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 29/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

The top two in League One are Rotherham and Coventry, and it's hard to ignore the claims of the Sky Blues at odds of 29/20.

St Andrew's has turned out to be a great temporary home for Mark Robins' men, as they have won 10, drawn four and only been beaten once since their move there.

Coventry are unbeaten in 11 in the league, and their 2-1 victory at Rochdale on Saturday was their fifth in a row. A victory tonight would send them three points clear of the Millers, and they would still have a game in hand.

Of course it won't be easy - Paul Warne's side have taken 13 points from a possible 15 since their last defeat, but it's worth noting that they have had a kind run of fixtures, and their last match at a top six club ended in a loss.

