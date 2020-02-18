The Daily Acca: Liverpool to fail to beat Atletico Madrid

Spoils to be shared in League One

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Southend v Gillingham @ 29/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Southend were beaten again on Saturday, but it came against an in-form Coventry, and while it was their 21st defeat of the season, it was their first in five home games.

Tonight Sol Campbell's side face a Gillingham team who are 10th in League One. They are 13 unbeaten, but seven of those were draws, and away from home they have shared the points in five of their last six.

Germans to beat the French

Bet 2: Back Dortmund @ 7/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

PSG are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, but they have been for the last couple of years, and have continually failed to get the job done.

Dortmund are a very dangerous team to draw in the last 16, and while they have suffered a couple of setbacks in the Bundesliga in recent weeks, they bounced back with a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

The main issue I have with PSG is that they aren't challenged on a regular basis, as Ligue One lacks strength in depth, and they have a string of high profile losses in this competition.

Atleti to stand firm against Liverpool

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Atletico Madrid v Liverpool @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Champions League holders and runaway leaders of the Premier League are the favourites for this fixture, and while I believe that they will progress through to the next round, they are too short for win purposes this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side have often flopped away from Anfield in the Champions League, already losing to Napoli in the group stage this season, and being beaten at Barcelona, PSG, Red Star Belgrade and Napoli when they won it last year.

Atletico Madrid are an extremely difficult team to beat under Diego SImeone - especially at home - and a draw for the Reds really wouldn't be a bad result.