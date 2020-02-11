The Daily Acca: Leeds to silence the doubters

Leeds to stop the rot

Bet 1: Back Leeds @ 17/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Thomas Frank has described this game as the two best teams in the Championship taking each other on, and I wouldn't be far off from disagreeing with him.

Leeds fans will be worried though, 2020 has started in the same way that 2019 did, and they have slipped from the top of the table - with the closing pack right up close behind too.

You don't become a bad side overnight though, and I'm happy to give Marcelo Bielsa's men another chance here - especially at the odds.

They may have lost their last two away from Elland Road, but they still have a 50% win rate on the road this term, and Brentford only edged out Middlesbrough on Saturday - with a home defeat to Forest prior to that.

Forest to highlight their promotion credentials

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 11/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Backing teams at short prices can often be the way to the poorhouse in the Championship, but I just can't see anything other than a home win at the City Ground this evening.

Sabri Lamouchi's side put a surprise 2-1 loss at the in-form Birmingham behind them by beating Leeds 2-0 on Saturday, and they are now just one point adrift of the automatic promotion positions.

After a bit of a wobble at home, they have taken 13 points from their last five in front of their own fans, and they have been scoring pretty freely too.

Charlton lost at Stoke at the weekend, which was their fourth straight away defeat - and ninth from their last 12. They haven't won on their travels since August, and it's hard to see them reversing that trend here.

Pompey's winning run to come to an end

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 29/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Two of the form teams in League One meet at St Andrew's tonight and the result could have serious promotion implications.

The Sky Blues have only been beaten three times in 28 fixtures this season, and if they win their games in hand, they will be top of the league.

Mark Robins' men have settled well into life in Birmingham, and their record there this year is played 14, won nine, drawn four and lost one.

The visitors are Portsmouth, and Kenny Jackett's team couldn't be in any better form. It's five victories in a row in the league - three of which were away from Fratton Park.

That being said, the three wins were at Bolton (23rd), Lincoln (15th) and Tranmere (21st), and prior to that they had won just two away games all season.

