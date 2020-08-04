The Daily Acca: Fulham to fall at the final hurdle

New-boys to take the points

Bet 1: Back Shelbourne @ 11/5 - KO 17:45 BST

Shelbourne are back in the top flight of Irish football for the first time since 2013 and they have done well to win two of their opening five matches.

They returned from lockdown with a 1-0 defeat against Waterford, but I can forgive that, and the Shels have a great chance of picking up an away win this evening.

Finn Harps only just survived last season, needing to win a relegation play-off to do so. They did win their opening match of the new campaign, but since then it's been one point from a possible 12, and they returned with a 3-1 loss.

Wembley to be buzzing

Bet 2: Back Brentford 6/5 - KO 19:45 BST

The Bees narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, in heart-breaking style, but I expect them to make amends at Wembley

Thomas Frank's men were back to their best against Swansea last week, beating them 3-1 to overhaul a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Fulham did the hard-work in their opening game with Cardiff in the semis, as they won 2-0 in Wales, meaning that a 1-2 defeat at the Cottage wasn't damaging.

It's not great to go into a final on the back of a loss though, and it's worth noting that Brentford did the double over Scott Parker's side during the regular season.

Goals at both ends in Italy

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Chievo v Empoli @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Chievo finished off the season with three straight wins to secure their Play-off place, but they are up against another side who have been scoring plenty of goals recently.

This result could go either way, with the last two meetings finishing level. They were both score draws, which is a pointer towards this selection, and the visitors have netted in four of their last five on the road.

While I expect a bit of tension early on in this one-off game, I just can't see either team keeping a clean sheet.

