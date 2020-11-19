The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in Dutch second tier

Cambuur to produce another cracker

Bet 1: Back Over 3.5 Goals in De Graafschap v Cambuur @ 23/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

These two teams finished in the top two in last year's curtailed season, but as their was no promotion or relegation, they were denied a place in the Dutch top flight.

They have both made excellent starts to this new campaign though, as the hosts are top with 28 points from a dozen matches played, and the visitors are only three points behind, with a game in hand.

This should be a really entertaining affair, with plenty of goals being a theme in football from Holland. Cambuur's matches are actually averaging an astonishing five goals each time so far this term, with eight of their 11 seeing this selection land.

De Graafschap have a lower average, but it's still at the 3.58 mark, and seven of their 12 have ended with four goals or more - including three of their six on this ground.

Turgid stuff from Costa Rica

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Limon v Herediano @ 3/4 - KO 21:00 GMT

Over to Costa Rica now, for a Primera Division clash that shouldn't feature too many goals.

Limon drew 0-0 when they were last in action, and that was their seventh game from their last eight to end with less than three goals - in fact, even Under 1.5 backers would have collected on five occasions.

Herediano won 1-0 away from home earlier in the week, and that was their fourth away match out of six to end with two goals or fewer being scored.

It is also worth noting that the last three meetings between these two have gone Under 2.5 Goals.

Goals at both ends in Brazil

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Vasco da Gama v Fortaleza @ 6/5 - KO 22:00 GMT

We finish in Brazil for a fixture where I can't see either team keeping a clean sheet.

Fortaleza are in miserable form - losing their last five on the bounce in all competitions. They found the net in all bar one of them though, and they have only failed to score in three of their 10 league games on the road this term - keeping just the one clean sheet of their own.

Vasco da Gama won at Sport Recife on Saturday, and that ended a run of three without a victory in all competitions. As far as the goals go, this selection would have landed in four of their last five at home.

