The Daily Acca: Hamburg to deny Stuttgart another home success
It's Denmark, Germany and Costa Rica for Paul Robinson today and his Daily Acca weighs in at around the 11/1 mark. Here are his selections:
- Back AGF @ 6/5
- Back The Draw in Stuttgart v Hamburg @ 23/10
- Back Guadalupe @ 7/10
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
AGF to return with a win
Bet 1: Back AGF @ 6/5 - KO 18:00 BST
The Danish Superliga returns with a clash between AGF and Randers, and I am surprised that the hosts are odds-against.
Prior to the break, AGF, had won six of their last nine league matches and were unbeaten in four at home. They are currently third in the table, and while they are unlikely to catch the top two, they can pull away from the chasing pack with a victory in their game in hand here.
Opponents, Randers, are seventh in the league, but that is largely down to their results at home. On the road they have lost seven of their 11 fixtures to date - including four of their last five.
Spoils to be shared in Stuttgart
Bet 2: Back The Draw in Stuttgart v Hamburg @ 23/10 - KO 19:30 BST
These two teams are battling to win promotion back to the top flight of German football - a place where they both really belong.
Neither have done well since the league's return though, which they will be kicking themselves about as leaders, Arminia Bielefeld, have failed to win both of their games too.
Hamburg actually drew with them on Sunday, making it three draws in a row for Dieter Hecking's side. Stuttgart have lost both of their matches since their return, but they were both away - not that that means as much now.
At home it is 10 wins from 13 this season, but with Hamburg in town, I think that they will have to settle for a point.
Banker home win in Costa Rica
Bet 3: Back Guadalupe @ 7/10 - KO 22:00 BST
We finish in Costa Rica, for what should be a relatively straightforward task for Guadalupe.
Perez Zeledon are the visitors, and they are third bottom of the league having lost nine of their 17 fixtures this term - including both of their games since the league returned.
The selection are sixth in the table and have taken four points from a possible six since the break. Those results extended their unbeaten run to five matches, and they have won four of their last five on this ground.
Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L
Wagered: 268pts
Returned: 236.82pts
P/L: -31.18pts
