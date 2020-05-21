The Daily Acca: Gorodeya to win again in Belarus

Goals to flow in Belarus

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Neman Grodno v Torpedo BelAZ @ 29/20 - KO 17:00 BST

Neman Grodno have slid down the table to third from bottom, following defeats to BATE and Ruh Brest. The results aren't the only concerning things, the fact that they conceded seven goals across those two games must be a real worry.

It isn't a worry for us though, as it makes Over 2.5 Goals a very appealing bet at odds of 29/20. Prior to those 3-1 and 2-4 defeats, they had actually beaten Energetyk-BGU 3-0, which makes it three games in a row to see this selection land.

Torpedo BelAZ have also been amongst the goals lately as they won 3-1 last time out, and two outings before that they won 2-5 at Minsk. Admittedly they have had three 0-0's across their last five games, but that is why we are getting such a good price.

Seoul's away day blues to continue

Bet 2: Back Pohang Steelers @ 5/4 - KO 11:30 BST (Fri)

Into the South Korean K League now, as the Pohang Steelers should be able to make it seven points from a possible nine this season on Friday morning.

The hosts won 2-0 in their opening home game this term, and last season they finished off by going seven without defeat in front of their own fans - five wins and two draws.

Seoul are the visitors this time, and while they won at home on Sunday, they were beaten in their opening away fixture.

They were pretty poor on their travels last year too, as they finished off with four away defeats in eight - winning just once. The Steelers also did the double over them.

Slavia to be turned over on their own patch

Bet 3: Back Gorodeya @ 29/10 - KO 16:00 BST (Fri)

I have developed a bit of a soft spot for Gorodeya as they have done me a couple of favours at decent odds recently.

They are a big price to win again on Friday, as they are just shy of 3/1 to beat Slavia.

The hosts are 11th in the Belarusian top flight, and they have lost three of their last five. At home it is just one win in four this season, and they have struggled for goals.

The selection lost 3-1 at Torpedo BelAZ last Friday, but their opponents are second in the table, and Gorodeya were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute.

They have already won twice on their travels this term, and it would have been three from five if they hadn't conceded a last minute equaliser at Ruh Brest.

