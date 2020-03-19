The Daily Acca: All eyes on Belarus

Shakhtyor to open up with a win

Bet 1: Back Shakhtyor @ 3/10 - KO 16:00 GMT

The top flight season in Belarus kicks off this afternoon and Shakhtyor look like rock-solid favourites at home to Torpedo BelAZ.

The hosts finished in third place last season, and they also had a foray into the Europa League - they eventually succumbed to Torino in one of the qualifying rounds. It is worth noting that they drew the home leg 1-1.

Their opponents today finished in sixth place, but the points difference between the two teams was 20 - which is quite big when you consider it is only a 30 game campaign.

The visitors were beaten seven times on the road, and not only did the selection do the double over them in the league, they also met them in the cup, and beat them in both legs.

Plenty of goals in Brazil

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Santana v Ypiranga AP @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Amapaense Brazilian State League is still going as of time of writing, and assuming this game goes ahead, there should be plenty of goals.

These two teams have only played once in competitive games since last July, and while Ypiranga AP managed to win against Macapa, Santana, were beaten 3-1 by Santos AP.

That continued a worrying trend for the hosts, as they finished off last summer by losing 8-1, 6-1 and 6-0. It was also their sixth match in a row to see this selection land.

The goals weren't flowing as freely in the visitors' matches, but they are a much higher ranked team than their opponents here, and you would expect them to expose what is clearly a fragile defence.

Minimal entertainment expected in Haiti

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Violette AC v Arcahaie FC @ 8/11 - KO 21:00 GMT

We finsh in Haiti, as the Ligue Haitienne - the top division - is three games old, and I wouldn't expect many goals in this fixture.

Violette AC lost their opening outing 2-1, but since then they have steadied the ship - and the goal flow - by winning 1-0 and drawing 0-0.

Arachaie FC have only scored once in their three games, but they too have four points, having drawn 0-0, won 1-0 and lost 2-0.

They haven't faced each other since April 2019, and it finished 1-1. I doubt that there will be more than one goal tonight.

