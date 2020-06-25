The Daily Acca: Gunners to redeem themselves at St Mary's

Arsenal to quieten the critics

Bet 1: Back Arsenal 13/8 - KO 18:00 BST

Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton side returned from the break with an emphatic 3-0 win at Norwich, in which Danny Ings scored his 16th goal of the season. That was Norwich though, and this is Arsenal.

That might not mean much at present, but I can't leave the Gunners unbacked at 13/8. They had been an improved outfit prior to the suspension of the league, and on their day, they can be very good.

I am more than happy to take a chance on Mikel Arteta's men having one of their better games, at the prices.

Watford to remain in trouble

Bet 2: Back Burnley @ 9/4 - KO 18:00 BST

Another big price in the Premier League today comes from Turf Moor, as I can't believe that the hosts are as big as 9/4 to beat Watford.

The Hornets were involved in a pretty drab 1-1 draw with Leicester on their return, with the first goal not being scored until the 90th minute. It's also worth remembering, that aside from their shock 3-0 win over Liverpool, the form of Nigel Pearson's team had dropped off prior to the break.

Burnley were another one of Manchester City's victims in their first match back, and I am happy to draw a line under it. They had been in good form prior to that - losing just one of eight, and winning four. They don't need the points to fight relegation, but they are certainly the value.

City to win at the Bridge

Bet 3: Back Man City @ 4/5 - KO 20:15 BST

Chelsea returned with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, but they fell behind, and needed two quick second-half goals to turn it around. They won't be afforded that luxury against Manchester City, and the Citizens are worth backing at 4/5.

Up until Liverpool's performance last night, City had been the most impressive side since the restart. They beat Arsenal 3-0 and Burnley 5-0, and they are certainly equipped to gain an advantage from the five substitute rule.

Sergio Aguero is out injured, but that just opens up the door for others, and Phil Foden, in particular, looked in tremendous form against the Clarets.

