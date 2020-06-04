The Daily Acca: Tondela to put up a fight at Benfica

A drab comeback in Madeira

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal @ 8/15 - KO 18:00 BST

These two teams aren't the most frequent of goalscorers, so while Under 2.5 is quite a short price, I still think it is worth including in this bet.

The hosts lost their last three matches prior to the break, and they failed to find the net in two of them. They are 15th in the table, and are averaging less than one goal per game.

The visitors are a bit higher in 12th place, but they are actually the joint lowest scorers in the division. They are winless in six, and three of their last five on the road have seen this selection land.

Benfica to be kept in check on return

Bet 2: Back Tondela +2 Goals @ 7/5 - KO 19:15 BST

Benfica have the chance to return to the top of the league tonight, thanks to Porto's shock defeat yesterday. A draw would do, and while I believe they will finish the day on top of the pile, I can't see them beating Tondela by much.

Bruno Lage's side were in poor form prior to the break, as they won just one of five in the league - losing twice. That is very unlike Benfica, and the suspension of the league probably came at the right time for them.

Tondela weren't in great form themselves, as they had gone five without a win. What I like about their chances here though is that they have achieved positive results in seven of their 12 away games this term, and three of their five defeats were by a single goal margin.

Sporting CP to be denied an away win

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Guimaraes v Sporting CP @ 23/10 - KO 21:15 BST

Vitória de Guimarães are seventh in the Portuguese top flight, and they have won three of their last five outings - losing just once. Today they host Sporting CP, which is no easy task, and I think that the match will be very tight.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five - winning the other four, but a poor start to the season has left them well-off the top two in the league. They're actually only five points ahead of their opponents here, and they have gone three without a win on their travels.

