The Daily Acca: Plenty of goals in Play-off semi

Swedes to entertain

Bet 1: Back BTTS in IK Brage v Akropolis IF @ 8/13 - KO 18:00 BST

This is a Swedish Superettan fixture, where the hosts begin the day in eighth, while the visitors are in fourth.

Last time out, IK Brage were beaten 2-0, but prior to that, they had won three on the bounce - all of which saw this selection land.

Akropolis won 3-2 on their latest outing, and that followed up a 2-0 home success. They had gone three without a win before that, but all three had goals at both ends.

Expect goals at the Cottage

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Fulham v Cardiff 23/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Fulham take a 2-0 lead into their Play-off semi-final second leg against Cardiff, and that means that the Welsh Club have to go for it at Craven Cottage.

In their last three matches of the regular campaign, they scored three against Hull and Middlesbrough, and two against Derby - with all three games seeing this selection land.

The Cottagers won't want to sit back and invite pressure from Cardiff, and they know that a third goal will all but kill off the tie. In their last home appearance they beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-3, and while I don't expect that kind of scoreline, I am more than happy to take odds-against for Over 2.5.

Union to strike in America

Bet 3: Back Philadelphia @ 14/5 - KO 01:00 BST (Fri)

We are now at the quarter-final stages of the MLS, and Philadelphia Union look like a big price to beat Sporting KC.

The selection have been in good form since the league returned - winning three and drawing their other game. They only conceded two goals during that period - which is quite the achievement in the MLS - and they beat New England to nil in the previous round.

Kansas City needed penalties to knock out Vancouver in the last 16, and they have already lost to Minnesota United since they returned to action.

