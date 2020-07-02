The Daily Acca: Another defeat for Sheffield United

Blades to remain blunt

Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 20/23 - KO 18:00 BST

Sheffield United have been poor since the restart and their Champions League expectations are all but over. They have taken just one point from their three league matches and they have also been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Chris Wilder's men have not only struggled in front of goal, they have started to concede quite heavily, and they could be vulnerable at present.

Spurs have only played twice since the end of lockdown - a draw against Manchester United and a 2-0 win over West Ham. Jose Mourinho has his first choice attack available to him again, and they should be good enough to win at Bramall Lane.

Atalanta to keep on rolling

Bet 2: Back Atalanta & BTTS 12/5 - KO 18:30 BST

We should be in for goals in Serie A this evening when Atalanta take on Napoli. Both teams have been in good form since the break, but I expect the hosts to come out on top.

Atalanta have played three and won three since they returned - including a victory over Lazio. They scored 10 goals during that period, but conceded five of their own.

Napoli have won both of their league matches, but they have had easier fixtures. They did win the Coppa Italia, but both of their games in that competition were actually draws - albeit against Inter and Napoli.

I just feel that the hosts have the firepower to take all three points.

Value to be had on the champs

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 13/5 - KO 20:15 BST

The big game of the evening comes from the Etihad and while I didn't imagine seeing myself tipping Liverpool, I simply have to at the prices.

The assumption is that the champions will ease-up now that they can't be caught, but I can't see that happening just yet - especially against City. Jurgen Klopp's men are still chasing 100 points, and they looked back to their best against Crystal Palace.

Manchester City are without Sergio Aguero, and they simply aren't quite as good without him in the team. They beat Newcastle in the cup at the weekend, but they lost to Chelsea on their most recent league start.