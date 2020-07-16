The Daily Acca: Everton to underwhelm again

Toffees to stay on the beach

Bet 1: Back Aston Villa & Draw 8/11 - KO 18:00 BST

The pressure is on Aston Villa to get a result this evening, and they couldn't have much of a better opportunity than against a team who appear to have finished for the season.

Everton were woeful at Wolves on Sunday, with Seamus Coleman, even admitting in the post-game interview that the players weren't putting enough effort in. Prior to that they had been held at home by Southampton, and had lost at Spurs.

Villa picked up their first win since January at the weekend, as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0. They are still odds-on to be relegated, but at least Dean Smith's men are beginning to fight, and that should enable them to avoid defeat here.

Getafe to be beaten at home

Bet 2: Back Atletico Madrid @ 11/8 - KO 20:00 BST

Atletico Madrid are in a battle with Sevilla for third place in La Liga, and while third and fourth both qualify for the Champions League, Diego Simeone won't want to finish behind a team that isn't named Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Tonight they travel to a Getafe side that haven't won too many matches since the league resumed. They have recorded just one victory from nine outings, and while they have drawn plenty of times during that period, they face one of the strongest outfits in La Liga today.

Simeone's men are unbeaten since February 1st - winning six of their last eight outings. They drew with Barcelona and Celta Vigo, but beat the rest - conceding just one goal during those victories.

Seagulls to fall to a third straight defeat

Bet 3: Back Southampton @ 6/5 - KO 20:15 BST

Southampton and Brighton meet at St Mary's this evening, in a battle of two South Coast clubs, and I am surprised that the hosts are as big as 6/5.

The Saints head into the game on a four game undefeated streak, which includes wins over Man City and Watford, as well as a draw at the in-form, Manchester United.

Brighton were just beaten 5-0 by City, and that came on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. Both of those matches came at the Amex, and while they are five unbeaten on the road, their overall away record isn't great.