The Daily Acca: Barcelona to show their class

Barca to book their place in the final

Bet 1: Back Barcelona @ 19/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

The winners of this match will face Real Madrid in the final of the Super Cup, and with Barcelona just shy of even money, I am inclined to back them.

Ernesto Valverde's side are top of La Liga - four points better off than Atletico Madrid, and they are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions. They could only draw on their return from the Christmas break, but it was away at rivals, Espanyol, and that's not a terrible result.

Atleti beat Levante on Saturday, extending their winning run to four in all competitions, but they have lost three of their last four against Barca, and they are still in a bit of a rebuilding process.

Stats don't lie

Bet 2: Back Atletico Pinto @ 6/5 - KO 19:00 GMT

I have to admit that I know very little about the Spanish Tercera Division, so feel free to skip this selection if you want. That being said, Atletico Pinto look like a decent price at 6/5, if the recent stats are taken on face value.

Torrejon won their opening game of the season, but since then they have played 17, won one, drawn six and lost 10. They are yet to record a home victory, and it's just three points from a possible 24 in front of their own fans.

The visitors are unbeaten in six - four draws and two wins - and away from home they have taken five points from a possible nine of late. They have also won the last six meetings against Torrejon - albeit with the last one being in 2015.

Torino to beat Genoa again

Bet 3: Back Torino @ 8/13 - KO 20:15 GMT

We finish with a last 16 Coppa Italia tie, that should see Torino beat Genoa.

The hosts returned from the Christmas break with an impressive 2-0 win at Roma, and while they have lost three of their last four at home, two of the losses were against Juventus and Inter, and the other saw them reduced to 10 men, with the score at 1-1.

Genoa put two defeats behind them on Sunday, as they beat Sassuolo 2-1 at home, but they are yet to record a victory on the road this term, with their record standing at played nine, drawn four and lost five. They have also lost their last four matches against Torino - two in 2019 and two in 2018.

