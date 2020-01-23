The Daily Acca: No stopping Liverpool

PSV to return to form on their travels

Bet 1: Back PSV & BTTS @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is a last 16 KNVB Beker tie, and PSV should be able to win at NAC Breda.

The hosts are fifth in the Dutch second tier, so while they aren't in the same league as their opponents, they aren't far off. They are unbeaten in four too, and they have only failed to score in one home game this term.

The visitors have been pretty poor on their travels this season, but the step down in opposition should help .and it isn't like they have been losing lots of games.

Watford to be tested at Prenton Park

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Tranmere v Watford @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is the rearranged FA Cup third round replay, and with the Hornets having played as little as 48 hours ago in a pulsating game at Villa Park, I certainly fancy the League One club to at least find the net.

Micky Mellon's men are in pretty dreadful form, and they have lost their last three at Prenton Park. They have scored in each of their last eight in front of their own fans though, and they managed to score three times at Vicarage Road.

Watford have of course improved under Nigel Pearson, but the proximity of the Villa defeat might affect them here - especially as they know that a win will mean they have to play again this weekend.

Impossible to oppose Liverpool

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

A trip to Molineux is never easy, but Liverpool have only failed to win one game this season, and they finished the previous campaign with nine straight victories.

Wolves produced a stunning comeback at Southampton on Saturday, as they came from two down to win 3-2.

It's been a long old season for them though, and their form has dropped off in recent weeks. Nuno Espírito Santo's side are looking jaded, and they could be there for the taking tonight if Liverpool play anywhere near their best.

