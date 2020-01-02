The Daily Acca: Entertainment expected at Pride Park

Goals to flow with Barnsley in town

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Derby v Barnsley @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 GMT

Wayne Rooney is set to make his much anticipated Rams debut this evening, but him and his teammates will be up against it, as they take on an in-form, Barnsley side.

The Tykes are still second from bottom, but they are now only three points adrift of safety having gone five matches unbeaten. Despite their overall struggles this season, they have scored plenty of goals, and this selection would have landed in six of their last nine on the road.

The hosts have been below par this term, but there is hope that Rooney's playing arrival could spark them into life, and there have been goals at both ends in three of their last four at Pride Park.

No clean sheets in South Wales

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Swansea v Charlton @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Swansea have dropped down the Championship after making a strong start, but they are still in the Play-off picture. Charlton are down in 19th, as they too have slid down the table in recent weeks.

It's all about the goals at the Liberty this evening though, and the Addicks' games have been full of them lately. Despite not picking up a single away victory since August, seven of their last eight away from home have seen both teams to score backers collect.

The Swans, meanwhile have had three of their last four at home see this selection land, and I can't imagine that they will keep a clean sheet tonight.

Reds to move 13 points clear

Bet 3: Back Liverpool & BTTS @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Sheffield United travel to Anfield this evening, having only lost their unbeaten away tag at Manchester City, in their last game of 2019. That is quite the achievement for a newly promoted club, but they come up against a rampant, Liverpool here.

The Reds were stuttering to victories earlier on the in campaign, but the wins are becoming more fluent now, and they are also keeping clean sheets.

That being said, Jurgen Klopp's men have played a lot of games recently, and they have travelled across the globe too. I still fancy them to take the three points, but I can definitely see the Blades finding the net.