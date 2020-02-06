The Daily Acca: Barcelona to progress in the Copa del Rey

Upset on the cards in Belgium

Bet 1: Back Kortrijk @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is the second leg of the Belgian Cup semi-final between Kortrijk and Antwerp, and I believe that the hosts are good value for the win.

The first leg at Antwerp finished 1-1 a fortnight ago, and it was only a late equaliser that stopped the home team from losing 1-0.

László Bölöni's side may well be higher in the league table, but they couldn't win that game, and they have also lost on their last four visits to this ground.

Yves Vanderhaeghe's hosts warmed up for this clash with a 3-1 home win over Standard Liege, and they have taken seven points from a possible nine in front of their own fans of late.

Bilbao to be rolled over

Bet 2: Back Barcelona @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is a quarter-final tie in the Copa del Rey, and while Athletic Club are hard to beat at home, I can't resist backing Barcelona at even money.

Barca were beaten 1-0 here in the league back in August, but they have a new manager now, and they are the kings at rising to the occasion.

Bilbao lost at home to Getafe at the weekend, and prior to that they needed penalties to beat lower league teams in two rounds of the cup. In fact, they have won just two of their last 11 matches inside of 90 minutes - and both of those were against minnows in the Copa del Rey.

Home advantage to prove vital in South America

Bet 3: Back Barcelona (Ecu) @ 4/9 - KO 00:30 GMT (Fri)

The Copa Libertadores is the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and it is currently at the second round stage, before the groups.

This is the first of two legs between Ecuador's Barcelona and Peru's Sporting Cristal, and it's usually the best play to side with the home team in this competition.

Barcelona haven't started their domestic campaign yet, but they eased through the last round of the Libertadores by beating Progreso 5-1 on aggregate. It is their first time back in this competition since 2017, but they had some decent performances back then - including home wins over Atletico Nacional and Palmeiras.

Sporting Cristal opened up their domestic campaign with a 2-1 defeat on Saturday, and while they were in the 2019 version of the Libertadores, they were beaten in two of their three away matches.

