The Daily Acca: Newcastle to increase the pressure on Solskjær

Newcastle to impress again

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Man United v Newcastle @ 4/1 - KO 17:30 GMT

Manchester United did nearly all of the good work they had done in the prior couple of weeks when they were last in action as they lost 2-0 at bottom club, Watford.

David de Gea won't look back fondly on that match, and it will be interesting to see how he comes through the early exchanges of this game.

Steve Bruce's Magpies are ninth in the league - level on points with United. They are in great form having won three of their last four - including a 2-0 success at Bramall Lane.

There is no way that the hosts should be as short as they are for this clash as what they are, and that brings the draw into the equation at a very tasty 4/1.

Royals to pick up another win

Bet 2: Back Reading & BTTS @ 3/1 - KO 19:30 GMT

Reading extended their unbeaten run to three at the weekend as they built on a pair of away draws by beating Derby 3-0.

Since Mark Bowen was appointed manager at the Madejski, the Royals have only lost three of 11 matches in the Championship, and at home it's four wins from six.

QPR have been a bit streaky this season, and that was in evidence when they lost 5-3 at then bottom side, Barnsley, having gone into the game on the back of two wins to nil.

They have now lost three of their last five on the road, but it's worth noting that they have only failed to score in three of their 11 away from Loftus Road this year.

Liverpool to move one step closer to the title

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool have a very tough task on their hands this evening, but given that they have won 16 of their 17 Premier League matches this season, I can't not back them at odds-against.

Leicester are yet to lose at the King Power this term, but there most disappointing performances this year have come in 'big games'.

They were thoroughly outplayed by Man City at the Etihad on Saturday, they failed to perform in a 1-0 loss at United in September, and in the reverse fixture to this one, they registered just one shot on target - which was their goal in the 2-1 defeat.

The Reds are arguably the best team in the world at present - and I am not basing that on their Club World Cup win either. This should be a cracking game, but the value is definitely on the away win.

