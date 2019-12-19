The Daily Acca: A 15/2 European cups special

No clean sheet for Feyenoord

Bet 1: Back Feyenoord & BTTS @ 7/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Feyenoord travel to Cambuur in the KNVB Beker this evening, and while I expect them to beat this second tier club, I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

The hosts are currently top of the Eerste Divisie, and they have been racking up goals for fun. They netted a total of 45 across 19 fixtures, and 28 of those came in nine home matches.

The selection are only sixth in the top flight, which is below their usual standard, but Dick Advocaat's men have been embroiled in a tough Europa League group at the same time, and they should have too much quality here.

Sociedad to cruise into the next round

Bet 2: Back Real Sociedad -3 @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad are taking on a real minnow in the Copa del Rey this evening, and even though they are away from home and probably not going to put out their strongest XI, they should be able to ease to a big victory.

Opponents, Becerril Campos, are not only in the fourth tier of Spanish football, they are also 18th of 20 in the division. They have lost three of their last five in front of their own fans, so it's not like they can even call this ground a fortress.

The visitors are up in sixth in La Liga, and they have already won four times on the road this term.

Minnows to grab a goal

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Linares Deportivo v Girona @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Another minnow versus a higher ranked club in the Copa del Rey to finish, however I believe that this will be a bit closer, and I certainly expect the hosts to find the net.

Linares Deportivo are also a fourth tier club, but they currently top the division, and they have only been beaten once this season. They have racked up 10 goals across their last four home games, so the attacking players will be full of confidence.

Girona are in the Segunda Division, having been relegated from La Liga last year. They are currently in sixth place, but only eight other teams have conceded more goals.

