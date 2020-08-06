The Daily Acca: Wolves to see off the Greeks

Don't underestimate the Italians

Bet 1: Back Roma @ 13/5 - KO 17:55 BST

This is a one-off last 16 Europa League tie being played in Germany, as the first leg was unable to be played prior to lockdown.

The Italians are the outsiders against Sevilla here, and while they are far from nailed on, I think that they represent decent value at the prices.

Paulo Fonseca's side finished their Serie A campaign well, as they won seven of their final eight matches, with the other being a draw against Inter.

Sevilla also finished their domestic season well - going undefeated since February, wining five of their final six outings. I just think that Roma's odds are too big.

No clean sheets in Switzerland

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Basel v Eintracht Frankfurt 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

The first leg of this Europa League tie was already played, and Basel hold a 3-0 lead following their convincing win in Germany.

Frankfurt have to go on the front foot from the off, and that should lead to plenty of goals in this game.

All eight of their post lockdown Bundesliga matches saw this selection land, as did their recent warm-up friendly with Monaco.

Molineux to remain a fortress

Bet 3: Back Wolves @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Wolves came from behind to draw 1-1 with Olympiakos in Greece back in March, and they should be able to do what Arsenal couldn't, and knock the Greeks out.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men disappointed at Chelsea on the final day, but they were generally good otherwise since the Premier League returned.

The visitors cruised to their domestic title, but the division hardly has much strength in depth, and the home record of Wolves is quite persuasive.

