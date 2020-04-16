The Daily Acca: At the double

Home banker to be a coupon-buster

Bet 1: Back Gorodeya & Draw @ 1/1 - KO 15:30 BST

Energetyk-BGU saw their winning run come to an end on Saturday, as they fell to their first defeat of the campaign at Torpedo BelAZ.

They are still in second place, and they are back at home this afternoon, however I feel that they are worth opposing, at the prices.

The Students, as they're known, only finished 12th of 16 last term, winning just four of their 15 in front of their own fans. It's also worth noting that they haven't beaten today's opponent since 2015.

Gorodeya have won two and lost two this season, but they are in good recent form, as the victories have come from their two most recent outings.

A pair of 1-0 wins over Belshina and Dinamo Minsk makes me believe that they can get a result today, and that is only strengthened by the fact that they lost just five of 15 of their away games last year.

Dinamo Minsk to get back on track

Bet 2: Back Dinamo Minsk @ 3/4 - KO 17:30 BST

The selection have only fired once this season, but it came in their last home game, and it came against current leaders, Torpedo BelAZ. They dominated them on that occasion, running out comfortable 2-0 winners, and if they are anywhere near that form, this should be a formality.

They finished in fourth place last season, winning nine of their 15 on this ground, and when they last faced Neman Grodno, they beat them 1-0, on their own patch.

The visitors have taken five points from a possible 12 so far this year - going three unbeaten since an opening day defeat.

They have had a kind run of fixtures though, and they could only draw at home with Belshina last time out - a team who had lost all of their matches to date.

