The Daily Acca: Palace to beat their old rival

Hodgson to be left smiling

Bet 1: Back Crystal Palace @ 15/8 - KO 14:00 BST

The Eagles are a big price to win at home this afternoon, in a match that will have plenty of intensity - even without fans in attendance.

Palace and Brighton have a long history with each other, and Roy Hodgson won't want to be turned over at Selhurst Park.

The hosts have of course lost their last two games, but the Seagulls have been beaten in their last three in all competitions - conceding 10 goals in the process.

Mourinho to conjure up another win

Bet 2: Back Tottenham @ 8/13 - KO 16:30 BST

The international break came just at the wrong time for both Spurs and West Ham, as they had both just put in very impressive performances.

Tottenham are a short price to win at home today, but I think that it is justified - especially give the form of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane. Gareth Bale is also in-line for an appearance.

The Hammers have beaten Wolves 4-0 and Leicester 3-0 in their last two Premier League games, but I am still not quite sold on David Moyes' men, and even with the addition of Saïd Benrahma, they are still a mid-table outfit.

Be cautious when it comes to goals at the King Power

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Leicester v Aston Villa @ 13/10 - KO 19:15 BST

All four of Leicester's Premier League matches this season have had at least three goals, and so have two of Aston Villa's three, but with that being said, I still think that Under 2.5 is overpriced at 13/10.

The Foxes failed to find the net at home to West Ham last time, and Villa have looked much more defensively sound this term - keeping clean sheets against Sheffield United and Fulham already.

Of course there could be loads of goals, but I am not fully convinced, and happy to take a chance on Unders, at the prices.

